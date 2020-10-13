Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.34% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 657,264 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

