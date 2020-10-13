Tiaa Fsb Purchases 30,995 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.58% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $65,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,859.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

