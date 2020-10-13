-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 858.94%.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.65. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.10.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

