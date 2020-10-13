iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.