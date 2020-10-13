Tiaa Fsb Sells 864,989 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 15.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,458,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,865,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

