Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million.

ALYA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.15.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.