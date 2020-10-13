Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,509,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.