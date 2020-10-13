AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

