Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.07. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

AVT opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -88.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

