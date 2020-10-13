Tiaa Fsb Sells 289,203 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.50% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $911,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb
iShares S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb
Tiaa Fsb Sells 864,989 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tiaa Fsb Sells 864,989 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share
Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio
Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet
Avnet, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Avnet, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report