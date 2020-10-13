Tiaa Fsb Sells 289,203 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.50% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $911,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

