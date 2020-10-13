Tiaa Fsb Buys 8,411 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,873,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 8.62% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $818,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 2,163,623 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after buying an additional 394,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after buying an additional 336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,465,000 after buying an additional 332,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

