Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOSS. BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 74.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.