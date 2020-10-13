Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.94.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $188.72 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $10,865,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.