Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

SRTS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 12,595.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Sensus Healthcare worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.