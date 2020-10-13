Brokerages Anticipate BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. BG Staffing reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million.

NYSE BGSF opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. BG Staffing has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.