Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock Position Increased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 3.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of Agilent Technologies worth $83,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

