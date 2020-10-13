LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 38,246 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $85,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

