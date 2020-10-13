Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Boosted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $93,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,469 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

