Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

UNP stock opened at $206.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $208.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

