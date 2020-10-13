Tiaa Fsb Has $26.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,705 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,163,000 after acquiring an additional 536,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,578,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.