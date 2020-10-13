American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

