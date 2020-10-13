Tiaa Fsb Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average is $149.22.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

