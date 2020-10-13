Tiaa Fsb Has $29.10 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,797 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $29,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

