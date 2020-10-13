iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $35,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,426,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,279,000.

IWV opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $209.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

