Tiaa Fsb Has $40.07 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

