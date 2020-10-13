Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,119,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,110,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $331.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.