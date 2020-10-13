Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,905 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,943,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

IJR opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

