Tiaa Fsb Has $30.94 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 184,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

BMY stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.