Tiaa Fsb Acquires 221,029 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,029 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after acquiring an additional 708,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 181,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

