Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 183.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,846 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $32,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after buying an additional 7,000,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,658,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.