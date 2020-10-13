Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $50,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

