Tiaa Fsb Acquires 704,961 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704,961 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $43,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after buying an additional 263,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after buying an additional 20,266,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

