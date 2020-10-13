Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.29% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $49,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

EMB opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

