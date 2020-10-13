Tiaa Fsb Has $47 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after buying an additional 714,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.