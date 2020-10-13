Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,581,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,857,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,505,000 after purchasing an additional 251,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE opened at $510.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.59. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.