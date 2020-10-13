NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

