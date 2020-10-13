Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $58,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

