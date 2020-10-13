Tiaa Fsb Sells 21,411 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $64,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.