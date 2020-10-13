Tiaa Fsb Has $64.92 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.