Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

