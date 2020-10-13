Tiaa Fsb Sells 22,358 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $71,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $164.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

