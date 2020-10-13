Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,372 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.31.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,564.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,424.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

