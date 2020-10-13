NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,395 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $91,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

