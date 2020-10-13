Tiaa Fsb Purchases 47,482 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 12.69% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $100,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,585 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,860,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,831,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,409,000 after acquiring an additional 226,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.