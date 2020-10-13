Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $155,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 617,521 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $166.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adobe Inc Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb
Adobe Inc Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb
NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb
NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb
Alerian MLP ETF Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb
Alerian MLP ETF Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb
Tiaa Fsb Sells 21,411 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Tiaa Fsb Sells 21,411 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Tiaa Fsb Has $64.92 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc.
Tiaa Fsb Has $64.92 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb
Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report