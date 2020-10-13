Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $155,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 617,521 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $166.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

