Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 5.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $166,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 850,870 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,188,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $131.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

