iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.76% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $175,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $199.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

