Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 155.44 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Terex by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 19,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.