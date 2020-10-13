Tiaa Fsb Buys 199,137 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $202,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

