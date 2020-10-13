Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,905 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $356,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,641,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $750,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $241.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

